Protest Sportswear releases fourth Green Up challenge: cleaning up Costa Rica

Protest Sportswear is walking the talk with two surfers—Alazne Aurrekoetxea and Laura Coviella—heading to Costa Rica to help clean up the shores as part of their Green Up the Ocean project.

They helped with the efforts to collect single-use bottles, and tied them together with some bamboo and turned them into a “green” board.

Ninety-eight per cent of Costa Rica’s energy is renewable, and 25 per cent of its land is protected.

Aurrekoetxa and Coviella join other Protest athletes who have had their Green Up challenges: team riders Enzo Scotto and Camille Armand cleaned up in Chamonix; team riders Andri and Gian Ragettli learned all about “green essentials”, surviving with the bare necessities in the Swiss wilderness; and kitesurfer Roderick Pijls travelled to Norway entirely carbon-neutral to see and surf under the Northern Lights.

The challenges appear at Protest's website at www.protest.eu/en/en/campaign/green-up/.


















