H&M collaborates with LA-based Brock Collection for a romantic, voluminous summer


NEWS Instead of the usual European designers, H&M turns to a young American label based in Los Angeles for its latest collaboration
Filed by Lucire staff/June 24, 2021/14.49



Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has teamed up with the Los Angeles-based label Brock Collection for its latest collaboration.
   Romantic, feminine and well crafted, the collection comprises dresses, blouses, tops, denim jeans and denim shorts, as well as a range of accessories including scarves, sunglasses and handbags.
   Light and summery, the Brock Collection × H&M collaboration has the American label’s hallmarks of vintage inspiration and careful cuts. Details include ruffles and floral prints, while volume is very much the trend, with balloon sleeves and voluminous skirts.
   The collection is made from organic linen, organic cotton, recycled cotton, recycled polyester and Tencel Lyoocell.
   The campaign features Julia Campbell, Patricia Manfield (Heir), Alva Claire Mc Kenzie, Dulcie Gibbons, MaryGrace Tropeano, Dohuyn Kim, Ajok Daing and Sherrie Silver, with Silver also acting as choreographer.
   Brock Collection was founded in 2014 by Parsons alumni Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock. The duo noted in a release, ‘Brock Collection has always been about connecting the threads between uptown polish paired with a down to earth ease, which we are so happy to bring to a new audience. Each piece in the collection is special and carries a certain romantic charm, but is totally effortless.’
   Maria Östblom, head of design at H&M, said, ‘We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Brock Collection, who are well known for their luxe craftsmanship, impeccable fits and structures, and have quite the celebrity following. But there’s also beauty in the fact that their designs always feel down-to-earth, thoughtful and easy to wear—I believe that’s the key to their success. We want to celebrrate romance and make it accessible to the many By adding more sustainable materials, it creates for a collaboration I hope our customers around the world will fall in love with.’
   The collection is available at hm.com and at select H&M stores in the US from June 24.









