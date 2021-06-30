Top-tier luxury offerings in Saint-Tropez





In February, we reported the reopening of favourite properties in Saint-Tropez. Word has just come in that Airelles Château de la Messardière reopens July 1 with two exceptional luxury offerings of interest.

First, from July 1 to October 10, 2021, Château de la Messardière will partner with world-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa. The pop-up restaurant Matsuhisa Saint-Tropez will offer guests a signature focus on fresh seafood. The extensive menu will boast a unique blend of Japanese–French fusion cuisine drawn from Matsuhisa’s legendary dishes. An impressive selection of sake is designed to perfectly pair with his culinary masterpieces.

Interiors of the restaurant will be kept minimal and sleek, with a focus on surfaces that show off the chef’s gastronomic artistry. Another enticement will be the outdoor terrace, with its breathtaking views over Pampelonne Bay. Guests will be able to enjoy spectacular sunsets, followed by Matsuhisa’s delicious presentations under the stars.

Next, for that Instagrammable luxury moment you crave, why not opt for a private classic cycle sidecar vineyard tour? You can explore the surrounding vineyards of Saint-Tropez in style as you cruise around picturesque villages and rolling countryside with an experienced driver. You’ll get a tour of world-renowned vineyards, followed by wine tasting and a delicious picnic.

Rates at Château de la Messardière start from US$1,366 in a Classic room based on a new inclusive rate concept. For more information, visit airelles.com/fr/destination/chateau-de-la-messardiere-hotel.—Stanley Moss, Travel Editor