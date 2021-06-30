Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   advertise   contact

«
»

Top-tier luxury offerings in Saint-Tropez


NEWS Airelles Château de la Messardière reopens July 1 with a wonderful new culinary experience, and a vineyard tour with a difference, writes travel editor Stanley Moss
Filed by Lucire staff/June 30, 2021/19.04



In February, we reported the reopening of favourite properties in Saint-Tropez. Word has just come in that Airelles Château de la Messardière reopens July 1 with two exceptional luxury offerings of interest.
   First, from July 1 to October 10, 2021, Château de la Messardière will partner with world-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa. The pop-up restaurant Matsuhisa Saint-Tropez will offer guests a signature focus on fresh seafood. The extensive menu will boast a unique blend of Japanese–French fusion cuisine drawn from Matsuhisa’s legendary dishes. An impressive selection of sake is designed to perfectly pair with his culinary masterpieces.
   Interiors of the restaurant will be kept minimal and sleek, with a focus on surfaces that show off the chef’s gastronomic artistry. Another enticement will be the outdoor terrace, with its breathtaking views over Pampelonne Bay. Guests will be able to enjoy spectacular sunsets, followed by Matsuhisa’s delicious presentations under the stars.
   Next, for that Instagrammable luxury moment you crave, why not opt for a private classic cycle sidecar vineyard tour? You can explore the surrounding vineyards of Saint-Tropez in style as you cruise around picturesque villages and rolling countryside with an experienced driver. You’ll get a tour of world-renowned vineyards, followed by wine tasting and a delicious picnic.
   Rates at Château de la Messardière start from US$1,366 in a Classic room based on a new inclusive rate concept. For more information, visit airelles.com/fr/destination/chateau-de-la-messardiere-hotel.—Stanley Moss, Travel Editor

Also in Lucire’s news section
Airelles Château de Versailles, Le Grand Contrôle:...
Destination datelines: Catalina, Paris, Gurgaon, P...
Dreaming of Saint-Tropez and Sardegna
Summer Rayne Oakes’s Extinction shown in ful...
Richter immersion with Baur au Lac Zürich
With time and space to rediscover

Categories
 celebrity / ecology / environment / Lucire / Paris / travel / Volante

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 43
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Licensing

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian