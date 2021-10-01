Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is Max Factor’s new global ambassador

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is the new global ambassador and creative collaborator for Max Factor, with the brand changing direction to focus more on personal empowerment and co-creation rather than employing its traditional Hollywood angle.

Chopra-Jonas, as an actress, producer, philanthropist and UNICEF goodwill ambassador, fits the brand’s new direction, as Stefano Curti, chief brands’ officer at Coty, noted: ‘Priyanka is the modern embodiment of our diverse Max Factor audience, and a champion of the empowerment that comes with transformation. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with her and know we will be able to achieve so many extraordinary things together.’

Chopra-Jonas said, ‘A brand with a rich heritage that spans more than 100 years, Max Factor is behind the most iconic and effortless beauty transformations in pop culture, and I am honoured to be collaborating as their new global ambassador. Confidence can be someone’s most powerful asset, and it’s important to trust that your beauty products will deliver. From make-up artists to people all over the globe, I know I’m in good company in sharing my excitement for Max Factor’s new product launches and I’m proud to be part of the brand’s next chapter.’

The first product that Chopra-Jonas will endorse is the FaceFinity All Day Flawless Airbrush Finish 3in1 Foundation, a product that combines primer, concealer and foundation. Chopra-Jonas’s input has included working with the language in the campaign, to accurately reflect her own voice and personal experience with the product.