Markus Hansen’s Library for Claude Lévi-Strauss opens in Paris


NEWS Travel editor Stanley Moss reports on a new addition to the Musée de la Chasse in Paris’s 3rd arrondissement
Filed by Lucire staff/July 3, 2021/13.51




Opening today, the newest addition to the Musée de la Chasse is an exciting permanent installation by artist Markus Hansen entitled Library for Claude Lévi-Strauss, which celebrates one of the fathers of structuralism. Hansen’s career, influenced by the likes of Josef Beuys and the Fluxus movement, spans installation art, painting, photography and architecture. The artist says the new conceptual work represents an ideal library which samples the multiplicity of knowledge and the plurality of sources, concealed under a trellis of feathers. Well worth a look and highly recommended.
   One of the lesser-known treasures of Paris, the museum is home to a noteworthy collection which includes paintings, taxidermy and historic objects, housed in a remarkable historic building located at 62, rue des Archives, in the 3rd arrondissement.
   Claude Lévi-Strauss had an extensive collection of ethnographic art from Brazil, North Africa and North America. He donated 1,478 pieces which are today displayed at the Musée Quai Branly in the 7th.
   Now that Paris is suddenly back in business, the sidewalk tables are filling and the popular museums have reopened. A visit to a smaller museum will mean no crowds and the luxury of leisurely browsing extraordinary rooms and objects. And a first-hand encounter with the incisive installation vision of Markus Hansen is a rare delight in a landscape of overblown hyperbole.—Stanley Moss, Travel Editor

