Lucire


Festival de Cannes 2021 kicks off, with Marion Cotillard, Helen Mirren, Charlotte Casiraghi


NEWS Having the Festival de Cannes in July might be unusual, especially with COVID-19 remaining a reality for so many, but it brought a welcome dose of celebrity and sun at long last
Filed by Lucire staff/July 8, 2021/5.00





Chanel

The change to July for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival has helped with guaranteeing great weather, and some will celebrate Bastille Day during the period, but overall there has been less buzz with COVID-19 still being a reality—even if France attempts to downplay it as the event went ahead.
   The opening ceremony saw Carla Bruni in Céline, Marion Cotillard, Angèle, Sébastian Tellier and Mati Diop in Chanel, Mélanie Thierry in Dior, and Lou Doillon in Gucci on the red carpet.
   L’Oréal Paris continued with its ambassadors walking the red carpet as part of its ongoing sponsorship, with Helen Mirren, Andie MacDowell, Leila Bekhti, Nidhi Sunil and Baptiste Giabiconi.
   The July 7 dinner to celebrate Leos Carax’s Annette, starring Marion Cotillard, was hosted by Chanel, for whom Cotillard is an ambassador.
   It ties in perfectly with Chanel’s cinema theme this year as No. 5 celebrated its centenary.
   Sixty guests attended the dinner with Chanel’s Virginie Viard at Bijou Plage, including Carax and Cotillard, Charlotte Casiraghi, Angèle, Soo Joo Park, Simon Helberg, Sparks, Tilda Swinton, Sébastian Tellier, Mati Diop, Naama Preis, Nadav Lapid, Rebecca Marder, Anne Berest, Rianne van Rompaey, Mica Argañaraz, Tonya Lewis Lee, Molly Lewis, Lola Nicon, Nicolas Maury, and Jenke Ahmed Tailly.
   Earlier in the day, Preis had appeared on the red carpet for Nadav Lapid’s Ahed’s Knee, in Chanel haute couture spring–summer 2021 complemented by Chanel high jewellery and shoes. Géraldine Pailhas chose from Chanel’s ready-to-wear line for spring 2021 as she walked the red carpet for François Ozon’s Tout s’est bien passé. Didi Stone Olomide walked for L’Oréal Paris at the latter, and Giabiconi returned for the French beauty brand.










































L’Oréal Paris; Chanel

