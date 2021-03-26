Festival de Cannes 2021 day 3: Soo Joo Park and Luma Grothe at Stillwater première









Stephane Cardinale/Corbis; Daniele Venturelli; courtesy labels

Day 3’s celebs at Cannes included Soo Joo Park, looking resplendent in Chanel Métiers d’art 2019–20 with accessories and jewellery from the brand; make-up by L’Oréal Paris. It’s one way to keep both brands that you are an ambassador for happy. Along with Brazilian model Luma Grothe in a gold Zuhair Murad haute couture spring–summer 2020 jumpsuit, they attended the première of Stillwater, which received a five-minute standing ovation. Grothe’s hair was by Stéphane Lancien and Val Garland was responsible for her make-up. Jodie Turner-Smith turned heads in a stunning Gucci gown.

Tilda Swinton donned Chanel spring 2021 for the screening of The Souvenir Part 2.

Earlier photocalls saw Elsa Zylberstein for Un certain regard, Rebecca Marder for Une jeune fille qui va bien and Naama Preis for Ahed’s Knee, all in Chanel.









Andreas Rentz; Daniele Venturelli; Pascal le Segretain