Celebrity-spotting at the Festival de Cannes 2021: Chanel, Dior and Etro’s red-carpet glam

Izabel Goulart, Vanessa Paradis, Marion Cotillard, Dylan Penn, Katheryn Winnick and Maeva Coucke among the celebs brightening up the red carpet on days 4 and 5









Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Stéphane Cardinale/Corbis; Daniele Venturelli

Day four of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, for the Benedetta première, saw Izabel Goulart in a custom white Etro gown, in contrast to the black Saint Laurent gown with cut-outs worn by Anja Rubik. Miss France 2018 Maeva Coucke chose from Ziad Nakad’s spring 2021 haute couture collection, with jewellery by Messika. In Chanel were Zita Hanrot and Irène Jacob, choosing from the Métiers d’art Paris-Château des Dames 2020–1 collection, and Rebecca Marder in Chanel haute couture spring 2020. Virginie Efira wore a Lurex dress by Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri, from its haute couture collection.

At events, Hanrot and Joséphine Japy both wore Chanel prêt-à-porter spring–summer 2021.









Samir Hussein/WireImage; Kate Green; Dominique Charriau

On day five, premières included Sean Penn’s Flag Day, with the director’s daughter Dylan Penn choosing a Chanel Métiers d’art Paris-Château des Dames 2020–1 bustier satin dress. Mélanie Laurent wore a red Dior haute couture silk dress, and Katheryn Winnick went eco-friendly with a Stella McCartney custom dress made from forest-friendly viscose.

At the première of Cette musique ne joue pour personne, Vanessa Paradis went with Chanel prêt-à-porter spring–summer 2021.

Marion Cotillard wore a denim jacket with matching skirt from the Chanel Métiers d’art Paris-Château des Dames 2020–1 collection to the première of Bigger Than Us, which she also produced.





















