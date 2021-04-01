Made out of What?!: a digital magazine considers sustainability and style

isn’t the only title that’s tracking sustainability and style—looks at one where sustainability is front-and-centre of its missionFiled by Lucire staff/July 12, 2021/4.43

How to merge sustainable vision and fashion? A tough call, and many are still rushing at the answer. A few years ago the American art visionary Denise Domergue established a not-for-profit to engage the first half of that question in the context of art.

The Made Out of What?! initiative has mounted exhibitions, sponsored artist work, and created a library of informative videos highlighting how artists have engaged and embraced the concept of circular economy. To date they’ve launched a global movement, even going so far as to build an exhibit pavilion in the centre of NYC’s Times Square, a temporary structure made from repurposed materials which attracted global attention. Now a quarterly digital magazine from MOOW tracks the project’s progress.

The current issue addresses sustainability and style, a topic dear to the hearts of Lucire readers. You can view and download the issue here.

More importantly, participation, a donation or membership in support of the foundation’s work will make a difference in helping to reimagine Planet Earth in the shape we all would like to see.—Stanley Moss, Travel Editor