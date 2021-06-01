Lucire


Festival de Cannes, days 7 and 8: Mélanie Laurent, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Elsa Zylberstein, Lyna Khoudri


NEWS Chanel, Christian Dior and Gucci dressed the celebrities we spotted on days 7 and 8 at the 74th Cannes Film Festival
Filed by Lucire staff/July 14, 2021/6.41





Vittorio Zunino Celotto; Dominique Charriau; Samir Hussein

On day 7 of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, Iris Law wore a memorable white Christian Dior dress with Bulgari jewellery at the première of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, while Denise Tantucci went metallic in a head-to-toe silver dress by Gucci. Jury member and French actress Mélanie Laurent wore a gunmetal strapless gown from Gucci. Lyna Khoudri wore Chanel, from its Métiers d’art Paris–Châteaux des dames collection, while Maggie Gyllenhaal went with Chanel haute couture spring–summer 2021. Elsa Zylberstein, who like Gyllenhaal is on the jury, chose a Chanel pleated silk dress from its autumn–winter 2018–19 haute couture collection.
   The photo call for The French Dispatch the following day saw more casual looks with Khoudri in Chanel prêt-à-porter spring–summer 2020. That evening’s première, for Arnaud Larrieu and Jean-Marie Larrieu’s Tralala, saw Maiwenn in Chanel Métiers d’art Paris–31 rue Cambon 2019–20, with Chanel shoes. Director Julia Ducournau also chose from this collection for the première of her film, Titane.









Virgile Guinard; Samir Hussein; Vittorio Zunino Celotto; Dominique Charriau; Pascal le Segretain; Daniele Venturelli; Kate Green; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis

