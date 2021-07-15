Festival de Cannes 2021 days 9 and 10: Lucie Zhang, Noémie Merlant, Mélanie Laurent, Honor Swinton Byrne

A range of looks from days 9 and 10’s premières, where simple blacks and whites seemed to be the dominant themeFiled by Lucire staff/July 15, 2021/22.14





Marc Piasecki/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau

Vicky Krieps dialled up the glamour as she walked the red carpet for Mathieu Amalric’s Serre moi fort, wearing a black silk dress from Chanel’s haute couture spring–summer 2018 collection.

Scots actress Honor Swinton Byrne also wore Chanel, from the cruise 2021–2 collection, at the première of Jacques Audiard’s Les Olympiades, Paris 13e (Paris, 13th District), while her mother Tilda Swinton chose a white shirt dress with oversized sleeves and navy blue wool pleated trousers from the Schiaparelli prêt-à-porter spring–summer 2021 collection. Mélanie Laurent wore custom Balmain, namely a white crop top with skirt, with a Cartier necklace, to the première. The film’s star Lucie Zhang wore a navy A-line dress from the Lanvin spring–summer 2021 collection, and her co-star Noémie Merlant wore Louis Vuitton, from its resort 2022 collection.

On day 10, Tilda Swinton was back in Chanel as she was spotted in Cannes, and changed into a white silk dress from the house for the première of Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria. Jeanne Balibar also wore Chanel, from the both the cruise 2021–2 and Métiers d’art 2020–1 collections. Honor Swinton Byrne wore a Gucci organza pleated embroidered gown.

















Dominique Charriau; Pascal le Segretain; Virgile Guinard