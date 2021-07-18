Festival de Cannes 2021: a trimmed-down AmFAR gala

With COVID-19 protocols in place, this year’s AmFAR gala was less than half the size of the 2019 edition, but there was still plenty of celebrity-spotting to be done on days 10 and 11 of the 74th Festival de CannesFiled by Lucire staff/July 18, 2021/0.45









Dave Benett/AmFAR; Andreas Rentz/AmFAR; Samir Hussein

The AmFAR gala is always the social highlight of the Festival de Cannes, though this year’s, the 27th, was far more low-key, with guest numbers at 400 rather than the usual 900, and strict COVID-19 protocols in place.

Global campaign chair Sharon Stone (in custom Dolce & Gabbana) played host, while Alicia Keys (in Chanel prêt-à-porter and Chanel haute joaillerie) performed live, at the outdoor affair held at the Villa Eilenroc in Antibes.

Carine Roitfeld curated a live fashion show as part of this year’s charity auction.

Guests included Stella Maxwell (in Atelier Versace), Kat Graham (in Nicolas Jebran), Nina Dobrev (in Mônot), Regina King (in Schiaparelli), Bella Thorne (in Miu Miu), Nicolas Maury (in Chanel), Rachel Brosnahan (in Vivienne Westwood), Lyna Khoudri (in Chanel), Vicky Krieps (in Chanel), Marina Ruy Barbosa (in Mônot), Dylan Penn (in Chanel), Lola Nicon (in Chanel), and stylist Jenke Ahmed Tailly (in Chanel).

Prior to the 2021 event, the Cannes gala had raised over US$235 million in the fight against Aids.

Photocalls and premières as the 2021 Cannes Film Festival closed saw Jeanne Balibar and Vicky Krieps in Chanel on day 11; Sharon Stone in Dolce & Gabbana, Maggie Gyllenhaal in Gucci, Gemma Chan in Oscar de la Renta, Leila Bekhti in Dior, Rosamund Pike in Dior, Mati Diop and Lyna Khoudri in Chanel, Adèle Exarchopoulos in Jacquemus, and Tilda Swinton in Schiaparelli, on the final day.

Julia Ducournau won the Palme d’Or for her movie Titane, and wore Chanel as she accepted the honour. She is only the second female director to take home the prize.























Dave Benett/AmFAR; Andreas Rentz/AmFAR; Samir Hussein; courtesy AmFAR



















Andreas Rentz; Pascal le Segretain; courtesy labels