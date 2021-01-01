Paula Sweet’s latest collection rings out with colour

We’re all in need of a lift in our moods, and what better than a collection that’s colourful, vibrant and joyous?Filed by Lucire staff/July 23, 2021/1.34

It’s summer and it’s time for colour! Paula Sweet’s latest collection is right on the Zeitgeist, with her proverbs and words of wisdom embellished on dresses, T-shirts, skirts and more; and her wave pattern towel and abstract patterns on her leggings and socks similarly give you that uplifting sense for summer. ‘It’s all about exuberance, fun, vitality, spontaneity and daring to be free,’ she writes.

The designs aren’t random. Paula explains: ‘When I draw I imagine the beauty of the design as it would fall across the curves of a skirt, embellish a T-shirt or how it would feature on leggings. When I dream about shoes and beach towels I imagine another dimension which lays flat.’

US orders arrive in three to eight days; overseas ones take longer, up to two to six weeks. See more of Paula’s collection here.