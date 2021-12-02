Piki Poma creates sustainable fashion made from innovative recycled fibre







Sisters Mirna Litović and Ida Babić have created their sustainable label, Piki Poma, with a skirt, two dresses and a scarf made from Repreve, a 100 per cent recycled fibre made from transformed PET plastic bottles.

The Baal skirt, Fabela slip-on dress, Tago tunic–dress and Momi scarf have a textured, crushed, and pleated appearance. Colours available are black, nude, red, and grey.

The items are all hand-crafted in Croatia.

Also part of Piki Poma’s range are its Wow clogs, made from natural vegan materials, with a wooden shoe base and a cork wood upper.

Its Flirty bag uses vegan leather for its top handle, while the eco-conscious jewellery collection uses natural products, and finished with natural oils. There’s more at pikipoma.com.









