Lucire


Chanel Iman is the new ambassador for Smile Train


NEWS The former Victoria’s Secret model is now raising awareness for cleft treatment and supporting mothers and children, writes Yuriko Shiratori
Filed by Yuriko Shiratori/July 27, 2021/14.24


Internationally renowned model Chanel Iman has recently been appointed as the first celebrity ambassador for Smile Train, the largest global cleft organization. As a former Victoria’s Secret Angel and mother of two, Iman aims to raise awareness for cleft treatment and support mothers raising children born with clefts. Through advocating for cleft treatment, Iman hopes to bring to light the obstacles mothers face when raising children with clefts as well as uplift them globally via solidarity.
   Smile Train has focused on global sustainable solutions for over 21 years, helping over 1·5 million children so that those with clefts are able to enjoy life to the fullest. Smile Train is provide free cleft surgery by local medical professionals through funding, training and various resources. According to Smile Train’s senior director of public relations, Nijha Diggs, ‘We believe Chanel will be the perfect voice to captivate diverse audiences surrounding the journey a cleft mother embarks on.’ She is expected to highlight the long and often harsh journey of cleft surgery recovery, including bullying, extra emotional support and speech therapy. With Iman’s own experiences as a mother and her international platform, Smile Train hopes their partnership will raise awareness so cleft treatment can continue to become more accessible to mothers in the future.—Yuriko Shiratori

Categories
 celebrity / living / Lucire / modelling / New York

 

