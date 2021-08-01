MoEa launches sustainable sneakers made from fruits and plants

MoEa’s sneakers are fully recyclable and PETA-approved, and you can even return a worn pair to have it recycled into part of the sole of a new oneFiled by Lucire staff/August 1, 2021/13.16







We can see MoEa’s bio-based sustainable sneakers, made from fruits and plants, being the next big thing in footwear. Fully vegan, fully recyclable, PETA-audited and approved, and handcrafted in Porto, Portugal, each MoEa pair is made from one fruit and one plant that have been turned into wearable materials.

The first batch comprises designs where the colour is based on the buyer’s choice of fruit and plant. You can select from pairs made from apple or grape fibre (from waste juice), pineapple fibre (from waste pineapple leaves), or cactus and corn fibre (from skins).

The lining is made from 70 per cent recycled bamboo, the soles from 40 per cent recycled rubber, and the insoles from recycled wood fibres.

To stabilize the waste, the fruits and plants are blended with organic cotton, bio-PU or recycled plastic, depending on the plant. On average, 49 per cent of MoEa’s bio-materials are composed of plants or fruit, and emit 89 per cent less carbon dioxide than leather. The recycled materials have been tested to ensure they have the same comfort and durability as leather.

Wearers can even send back their old pair to be recycled into up to 40 per cent of a new sole.

The producers are certified, with the materials either USDA bio-preferred or comply with global recycled standards. MoEa donates 1 per cent of its gross sales to WWF and its forest protection programme.

The shoes can be pre-ordered via MoEa’s Kickstarter, with deliveries commencing September 2021. Prices begin at €89.



