Backed by clinical studies, Neostrata skin care arrives in New Zealand


NEWS A comprehensive range of science-led, high-performance skin care products reaches New Zealand shores
Filed by Lucire staff/August 2, 2021/1.18



US brand Neostrata dermatologist-grade anti-ageing skin care has made it to New Zealand, with a launch range of 15 items, sold at Life Pharmacy and Chemist Warehouse from August 2.
   The company’s founders were the pioneer in the use of alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) in 1974, and went on to discover glycolic acid’s benefits in improving skin tone and dealing with dark spots. They hold the patent to glycolic acid and license it to others. The company has continued to innovate, with polyhydroxy acids (PHAs, the next generation of AHAs), and a patented type of PHA, bionic acids; NeoGlucosamine and Aminofil are other technologies that are included in Neostrata’s products. The three principles behind Neostrata are to exfoliate skin, revealing fresh, new layers; to develop products at the ideal pH level for the skin’s best absorption; and long-term results.
   The company says it stands by their products, with clinical studies in dermatology journals.
   The 15 products come from the Skin Active, Resurface and Restore lines (with recommended retail prices):

  • • Neostrata Skin Active exfoliating wash, 125 ml, NZ$55·99
    • Neostrata Skin Active Tri-Therapy lifting serum, 30 ml, NZ$84·99
    • Neostrata Skin Active Matrix Support day cream, 50 g, NZ$84·99
    • Neostrata Skin Active Cellular Restoration night cream, 50 g, NZ$84·99
    • Neostrata Skin Active Intensive Eye Therapy, 15 g, NZ$84·99
    • Neostrata Skin Active Triple Firming neck cream, 80 g, NZ$84·99
    • Neostrata Resurface foaming glycolic wash, 125 ml, NZ$55·99
    • Neostrata Resurface Glycolic Renewal serum, 30 ml, NZ$84·99
    • Neostrata Resurface Glycolic Renewal smoothing lotion day cream, 200 ml, NZ$74·99
    • Neostrata Resurface Lotion Plus high-strength day cream, 200 ml, NZ$84·99
    • Neostrata Resurface Glycolic Renewal smoothing cream (night cream), 40 g, NZ$74·99
    • Neostrata Restore PHA facial cleanser, 200 ml, NZ$55·99
    • Neostrata Restore Bionic face serum, 30 ml, NZ$84·99
    • Neostrata Restore ultra-moisturizing face cream (day and night), 40 g, NZ$74·99
    • Neostrata Restore PHA eye cream, 15 g, NZ74·99
    Categories
     beauty / health / Lucire / New Zealand / technology

     

