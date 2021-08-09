H&M releases new collaboration with Sabyasachi this week







H&M has announced its launch date for its collaboration with Indian designer Sabyasachi.

Delayed because of the pandemic, the Swedish retail giant says the collection will drop on August 12, with womenswear at select H&M stores and hm.com, and menswear exclusively at the latter.

The Sabyasachi × H&M collection brings a relaxed sophistication and bohemian style inspired by traditional Indian style and contemporary design. It is characterized by fresh colours and prints along with modern and traditional silhouettes heavily influenced by India’s rich textile and craft history. Pieces such as long flowing dresses and kaftans dominate the womenswear, while Henly shirts and high-waist wide chinos flavour the menswear.

‘I am happy to announce the new launch date for the collaboration with H&M, as it gives us the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide,’ said Sabyasachi.

Maria Gemzell, the head of new development at H&M, expresses her excitement with the new project stating, ‘At H&M, we are thrilled to be able to announce the new date for our collaboration with iconic Indian designer Sabyasachi. At a time like this, we believe people value the use of homegrown crafts and textiles more than ever and that’s something no one can do better than Sabyasachi. We look forward to taking this stunning collection to as many people across the global as we can.’—Yuriko Shiratori

















