Sporty styles for Bogner autumn–winter 2021–2

The famed ski wear brand takes a 1970s and 1980s inspiration for two of its main linesFiled by Lucire staff/August 20, 2021/22.32









Bogner’s two collections for autumn–winter 2021–2 show sporty detailing and alpine inspiration. The fashion collection has wonderful and warm patterned knits and voluminous jackets, taking us into the ski resorts of northern Europe. The Bogner Sport collection has a luxury bent and details on the bias, including zippers and stripes, mixing both 1970s (slim fits) and 1980s (volume) trends for the season. They’re also true to the company’s heritage which dates from 1932.

Bogner is currently headed by Heinz Hackl and Gerrit Schneider, and still owned by the family, namely Willy Bogner Jr, the Olympic skier and filmmaker.















