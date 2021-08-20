Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   license   contact

«


Sporty styles for Bogner autumn–winter 2021–2


NEWS The famed ski wear brand takes a 1970s and 1980s inspiration for two of its main lines
Filed by Lucire staff/August 20, 2021/22.32





Bogner’s two collections for autumn–winter 2021–2 show sporty detailing and alpine inspiration. The fashion collection has wonderful and warm patterned knits and voluminous jackets, taking us into the ski resorts of northern Europe. The Bogner Sport collection has a luxury bent and details on the bias, including zippers and stripes, mixing both 1970s (slim fits) and 1980s (volume) trends for the season. They’re also true to the company’s heritage which dates from 1932.
   Bogner is currently headed by Heinz Hackl and Gerrit Schneider, and still owned by the family, namely Willy Bogner Jr, the Olympic skier and filmmaker.








Also in Lucire’s news section
Labelhood kicks off Shanghai Fashion Week autumn–w...
In brief: James Wines’s Erotica collection; ...
Kelly Rowland and Fabletics release third activewe...
Irina Shayk, and blog and Instagram influencers mo...
Hunkemöller previews Doutzen Kroes in sportswear p...
Hunkemöller teams up with Xenia Overdose on limite...

Categories
 fashion / Lucire / modelling / tendances / trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 43
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Licensing

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian