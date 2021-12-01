Iggy Azalea, BH Cosmetics team up on Totally Plastic, a retro beauty collection





Totally Plastic mightn’t be the ideal name for a beauty line in the 2020s, but what Iggy Azalea and BH Cosmetics are getting at are the retro-2000s glossy shades in shadow palettes, lip glosses, and more in their new collaboration.

The capsule collection between the Australian pop star and BH Cosmetics—which creates cruelty-free, vegan and sustainable cosmetics—launches on August 29 at bhcosmetics.com and at Ulta, both online and in store.

There are 13 pieces in the collection priced from US$7 to US$29:

• Totally 2000s: nine colour shadow palettes in three sets, Blue Fur, Purple Platforms and Pink Sunglasses;

• Oral Fixation: high-shine lip gloss named I’m Psychic, That Was Sexual, Sex Sells and Is It 2004 Yet?;

• Totally Snatched, a six-colour face palette;

• Too Good 4 U full-length false lashes;

• the Total Package: eight-piece face and eye brush set with wrap;

• Stay Pressed: a beauty sponge with case;

• Where U Been Biatch travel case;

• 99% Devil hand mirror.

‘I really wanted to work with BH Cosmetics because from the beginning, they were totally open to me having 100 per cent creative control, and if I don’t have creative control with a brand I’m just not going to put my name on it,’ said Azalea. ‘I’m very passionate about having a concept and bringing it to life and I’m so specific about the way that I want things to be. I love that BH Cosmetics has an accessible price point for everyone but still has very good-quality product[s]. That stuck out to me because I rarely see actual high-quality eyeshadow for the price point that they have. I love that because when I’m thinking about things that I’m making for people, I want them to be accessible to everyone.’

‘We have always viewed Iggy Azalea as an influential icon across the fashion and beauty spaces. We are huge fans of her trendsetting looks on the red carpet, music videos and across all of her creative frontiers. Iggy was involved in all areas of this exciting collaboration, and is in every bit and piece of this collection. We are so humbled to be the first brand to collaborate with her on a beauty line and are eager to launch this amazing collection full of unique formulations and throwback-inspired designs, all while celebrating Iggy and her influential style,’ said Fabrice Gilbert-Darras, CMO and general manager of BH Cosmetics.