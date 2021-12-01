Lucire


Tailor Skincare revitalizes the eyes with Awaken


NEWS The award-winning New Zealand skin care brand releases an all-natural, cruelty-free brightening eye cream
Filed by Lucire staff/August 31, 2021/12.01


Wellington, New Zealand-based Tailor Skincare has launched a brightening eye cream, Awaken, which has natural ingredients including caffeine extract, hyaluronic acid, and milk thistle ester. It also contains golden mica, sourced responsibly from the Responsible Mica Initiative in India.
   The ingredients—all natural and cruelty-free—are said to add a glow to the eye area, as well as hydrate it, reduce dark circles, and fight the early signs of ageing.
   Founder Sara Corleison (née Quilter) said, ‘While our Hydrate Eye Gel and Facial Serum is already a cult classic, we understand that puffiness and dark circles around the eyes is a cause for concern for many. Our last new release, Illume, sold out within 24 hours, and we hope Kiwis will be just as excited to get their hands on Awaken.
   ‘At Tailor, we want everyone to be able to embody self-confidence through skin health, and we know that Awaken will help many Kiwis feel their best—even first thing in the morning! We formulated our new caffeine-infused eye cream to leave you feeling revitalized and ready to take on the day, and in less time than it takes your morning coffee to brew.’
   As well as the new product, Tailor has teamed up with Mojo Coffee New Zealand, who have created a limited-edition Brazilian single-origin coffee. For a limited time, online orders will see Awaken come with a complimentary gift set that includes one Tailor Skincare × Mojo Brazil coffee, and an Acme 300 ml porcelain cup in Milk.
   Awaken is priced at NZ$49, available at Tailor’s website at www.tailorskin.co and at selected retailers from September 1. Find out more at tailorskin.co/products/awaken-eye-cream.

Categories
 beauty / corporate social responsibility / Lucire / New Zealand

 

