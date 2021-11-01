Chiara Ferragni is Hublot’s newest brand ambassador

Influencer and blogger Chiara Ferragni is the new ambassador for Hublot, joining Pelé, Novak Djoković, Dina Asher-Smith, Usain Bolt, and three Michelin-star chef Clare Smyth.

Ferragni came to prominence 12 years ago with her blog, The Blonde Salad, and became one of the most influential fashion bloggers in the world. She created a fashion label off the back of her first venture in 2013, with international pop-up stores three years later, and flagship stores in major cities in 2017. She can boast nearly 25 million Instagram followers.

In July 2020, Ferragni wore the limited-edition Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink watch on Instagram, ultimately getting over a quarter of a million likes. That formed the genesis of the two parties’ cooperation, with the watchmaker saying that they ‘simply understood that there were many similarities between their worlds.’

In a release, Ferragni said, ‘Everything I do, I do to share. The things I love, the people I love, the things I experience, my daily life, my children, my work: I put my heart into everything to inspire others, to believe in themselves and their dreams. I found my ikigai in 2009. I managed to combine my passion with my talent in response to a need and now it has become my business. By opening the door to who I am and what I experience, I am also hoping to inspire the women of today not to choose between being a wife, a mother or an entrepreneur. All these roles complete me, just as they complete each other. Beauty drives everything I do. Not only inner beauty, but everything I see around me. That is reflected in my collaborations, my words, my charity work and my daily life.

‘Why Hublot? Because Hublot is not like any other watch brand, it follows its own distinctive path, with determination: it follows its dreams of innovation, while respecting traditions; it seeks beauty both inside and out, by showcasing much more than athletic performance or the success of a family member, it celebrates the reasons for this performance and success, in other words, the ability to be first, different and unique. Hublot’s messages and values speak to me, that’s why I have chosen to join this family today. A fusion of passion and determination has shaped who I am, across all my roles, and forged the businesswoman I have become. This same fusion has also made Hublot the company it is today.’

Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe added, ‘Who does not know Chiara Ferragni? Her extraordinary destiny is not down to luck, this visionary and determined woman is someone who learnt how to grow and evolve with her time. By portraying and sharing who she is and what she loves, she has realized her dream, inspiring the men and women of her generation to believe that anything is possible. As someone who is both authentic and spontaneous, she has turned her happy, positive and generous nature into her trademark. As a visionary and pioneer, she has been able to move with the times by dominating the digital platforms and turning her passion into a real business. Her passion became her job, and her natural talent transformed into a success that is seemingly within everyone’s reach. Her inspiring journey proves that anything is possible; it’s the stuff of dreams, while being very real. Who wouldn’t want to live and realize their dreams like Chiara Ferragni? At Hublot, we love inspiring women and men who believe in their dreams and move heaven and earth to fulfil them, who assert their distinctive personality, are willing to go out on a limb, who are not afraid of what people will say and who follow their path with authenticity and passion. That’s why Chiara fits so well into our family.’

Ferragni will front Hublot’s upcoming global campaign.

Earlier this year, Ferragni became GHD’s first global brand ambassador.