Reebok partners with National Geographic on new collection











Reebok has partnered with National Geographic on a collection, which will retail from September 23, 10 a.m. US EST at reebok.com/national_geographic, with Unlocked members getting early access from September 16.

The designs are inspired by National Geographic’s stories, and the range spans footwear for the entire family, including kids’ silhouettes that begin from US$50.

Reebok collaborated with two National Geographic explorers and wildlife advocates, ecologist Dr Rae Wynn-Grant and photographer Matthieu Paley.

Wynn-Grant said in a release, ‘Shoes are the ultimate portal into exploration. They provide protection as we travel through new terrains, but also, over time they often tell amazing stories about the journeys we’ve taken and the experiences we’ve went through.

‘I was thrilled to join Reebok and National Geographic to not only shine a light on the incredible environments that inspired the collection but to also provide inspiration for future exploration.’

There are Club C and Classic Leather designs for children, while adult silhouettes, from US$80, include the Club C Revenge Legacy, Club C, Classic Leather Legacy AZ, Floatride Energy 3 Adventure, and the flagship (US$140) Nano X1 Adventure. Each silhouette features a unique QR code on the tongue taking the consumer into the world that inspired that particular design, with 360-degree immersive videos and perspectives. Children’s models have fun facts on the inner tongue about the shoe’s habitat theme.











