Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   license   contact

«


Reebok partners with National Geographic on new collection


NEWS Reebok releases a family collection with adult and children’s silhouettes inspired by National Geographic’s stories of exploration
Filed by Lucire staff/September 9, 2021/14.20






Reebok has partnered with National Geographic on a collection, which will retail from September 23, 10 a.m. US EST at reebok.com/national_geographic, with Unlocked members getting early access from September 16.
   The designs are inspired by National Geographic’s stories, and the range spans footwear for the entire family, including kids’ silhouettes that begin from US$50.
   Reebok collaborated with two National Geographic explorers and wildlife advocates, ecologist Dr Rae Wynn-Grant and photographer Matthieu Paley.
   Wynn-Grant said in a release, ‘Shoes are the ultimate portal into exploration. They provide protection as we travel through new terrains, but also, over time they often tell amazing stories about the journeys we’ve taken and the experiences we’ve went through.
   ‘I was thrilled to join Reebok and National Geographic to not only shine a light on the incredible environments that inspired the collection but to also provide inspiration for future exploration.’
   There are Club C and Classic Leather designs for children, while adult silhouettes, from US$80, include the Club C Revenge Legacy, Club C, Classic Leather Legacy AZ, Floatride Energy 3 Adventure, and the flagship (US$140) Nano X1 Adventure. Each silhouette features a unique QR code on the tongue taking the consumer into the world that inspired that particular design, with 360-degree immersive videos and perspectives. Children’s models have fun facts on the inner tongue about the shoe’s habitat theme.






Also in Lucire’s news section
Cole Haan launches fashionable golf footwear colle...
Iris Apfel celebrates her 100th with H&M anno...
New Balance × Staud’s summer ’21 collaborati...
Reebok and Daniel Moon indulge in colour with Majo...
Cardi B and Reebok launch full apparel collection ...
Beyoncé relaunches Ivy Park with an Adidas collabo...

Categories
 ecology / fashion / Lucire / New York / tendances / trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 43
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Licensing

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian