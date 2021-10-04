Lucire


Jaden Smith, New Balance launch 574 made from surplus materials


NEWS With each pair unique using surplus materials, New Balance once again shows its commitment to sustainability
Filed by Lucire staff/September 17, 2021/10.04




Actor and musician Jaden Smith has teamed up again with New Balance, creating the Jaden 574, made from surplus materials, demonstrating the company’s commitment to sustainability.
   The silhouette will retail from 10 a.m. on September 17, 2021, at NZ$200, available at newbalance.co.nz.
   The upper comprises 73 per cent surplus materials, 9 per cent recycled content, and 18 per cent virgin materials. The mid-sole uses New Balance’s standard EVA. Each pair, because of its mix of surplus materials, is unique.
   It is New Balance’s second attempt at using surplus materials, following up on one of its Vision Racer styles last year.
   New Balance aims to send zero waste to landfill from its factories by 2025, and recently launched an apparel repair pilot with the Renewal Workshop.

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian