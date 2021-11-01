Lucire


«


Bella Hadid fronts Self-Portrait spring–summer 2022 campaign


NEWS Bella Hadid follows in the footsteps of actress Phoebe Dynevor as she models the new season from Self-Portrait
Filed by Lucire staff/September 21, 2021/11.45





© Self-Portrait/Harley Weir at Art Partner

In February it was Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor giving Self-Portrait’s autumn 2021 collection a stylish presence, while for spring–summer 2022, it’s Bella Hadid who fronts for the London-based fashion label.
   Founded in 2013 by Penang, Malaysia-born Han Chong, Self-Portrait is known for its modern, tasteful, effortless design, and the new season is no exception.
   Describing the new collection, Chong said, ‘This season I was really inspired to shift gears into the future and present a collection into what women might want to wear after what feels like a lifetime spent indoors. I wanted to show a modern approach to occasion dressing—strong, feminine styles but in soft and relaxed silhouettes. This collection is a love letter to the Self-Portrait woman—one who is ready to face the world, be truly herself and have fun again.’
   There are rich colours including some on-trend and bright shades, such as fuchsia, lilac, lime and canary yellow, as well as a calmer caramel and ivory, applied to a wide range of styles including halter dresses, cropped tops, peplum tops, pleated jackets, and far more.
   The new images were shot by Harley Weir and form Self-Portrait’s campaign beginning in January.
   Lina Kutsovskaya art-directed, Haley Wollens styled, Jawara Wauchope did the hair and make-up was by Sam Visser. Han Chong was the creative director.
   Chong continues his five-year scholarship programme with his Alma Mater, Central St Martins, supporting young designers at the college.




© Self-Portrait/Harley Weir at Art Partner

