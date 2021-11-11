K-pop star Jennie models Chanel’s Coco Neige 2021–2 collection



Inez & Vinoodh/Chanel

The South Korean singer Jennie is the face of Chanel’s Coco Neige 2021–2 collection, photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

Jennie has been a Chanel ambassador since 2017, and a member of Blackpink, a K-pop group, since 2016. She started her solo career in 2018. She was the first Korean artist to perform with Blackpink at Coachella in 2019.

She was born in Seoul, South Korea as 김제니 (Jennie Kim) and studied in Auckland, New Zealand from the age of eight for five years. It was in New Zealand that she came across K-pop, and auditioned for YG Entertainment upon her return to Korea.

The new sportswear collection is dedicated to the mountains. Jennie noted, ‘I love to go out in the snow, doing winter sports. I really like how snow just makes you feel. Wearing these clothes makes me feel like I’m ready to ski tomorrow.’

The first Coco Neige collection in 2018 was designed by Karl Lagerfeld and modelled by Margot Robbie.

The campaign breaks September 28 on chanel.com and sales of the collection begin soon after.

Update, September 27

Further images from the campaign have been released by Chanel. Jennie notes, ‘I find it amazing to see how Virginie Viard brought elegance into ski wear … I think Virginie Viard creates for many different women and has a different story to every collection that she makes.’ The collection will be available in boutiques from October 19.









