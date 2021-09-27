Manfred Baumann’s Face to Face shows intimate, personal celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits of Martin Sheen, Olivia Newton-John, William Shatner and others feature in Austrian photographer’s new bookFiled by Lucire staff/September 27, 2021/22.01















Manfred Baumann

Manfred Baumann has released a new book with celebrity shots, called Face to Face, featuring international stars who have posed for him and his Leica such as Martin Sheen, Olivia Newton-John, William Shatner, John Malkovich, Sylvester Stallone, Kathleen Turner, Ron Perlman, Thomas Kretschmann, Danny Trejo, Gene Simmons, Jean-Claude van Damme, T. J. Thyne, Nana Ghana, and others, while more candid event shots of Charlize Theron, Cameron Diaz, Gena Rowlands, Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, and others also appear. Martin Kove appears on the cover.

Hatje Cantz publishes the new title, edited by Nadine Barth, with text by Baumann’s wife Nelly, who has known him since she was 21. The hardcover book, designed by Studio Es, has 216 pp. with 180 illustrations, and measures 25 × 31 cm. Signed copies can be ordered from Baumann’s website at €54, delivery additional.