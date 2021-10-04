Dyson’s new Supersonic attachment solves the problem with flyaways without extreme heat









The new Dyson Flyaway attachment for its Supersonic hairdryer is set to become a must, using a professionals’ technique to smooth flyaways without harmful extreme heat.

The attachment employs the Coanda effect, which attracts and lifts longer hairs to the front, and pushes flyaways through the tress and out of sight. This increases strand alignment and enhances natural shine, says the company.

The attachment now allows those with a Dyson Supersonic to achieve a sleek, glossy salon finish at home.

Michael Beel, Dyson’s New Zealand styling ambassador, said, ‘As professional stylists, we often see flyaway frustrations turning self-stylers to high heat solutions to smooth stray strands, making hair weaker and more prone to breakage due to extreme heat damage. I love how the Dyson Supersonic Flyaway attachment and Dyson’s hair care technologies prioritize hair health, with less colour fade and styles that last longer.

‘The Coanda effect really helps hold the hair in place making it super-easy and fast at delivering a noticeable improvement to the finish.’

‘Our engineers are driven to rethink convention and our obsession with airflow led us to push the potential of Coanda after observing how stylists use a “brush and blow dryer” technique to smooth flyaways,’ said Emma Sheldon, Dyson Hair Care category director. ‘Traditionally, this skilled technique involves the stylist using a round brush to section and manage the hair, whilst directing airflow from the dryer to push the flyaways into the style and out of sight. We set out to find a way to innovate a way to mechanise this method for the everyday styler. The new Dyson Supersonic Flyaway attachment harnesses the phenomenon of Coanda to smooth flyaways out of sight, without exposing the hair to extreme heat damage.’

To achieve this, Dyson engineers gathered over 1·14 milliard pieces of professional styling data from over 10,000 hours of professional stylist trials, observing in excess of 420 stylists across 80 salons worldwide. They arrived at the semi-circular curve after testing a variety of angles, and removed superfluous features.

The Flyaway attachment joins the Wide Tooth Comb for afro and textured hair, and a new Diffuser and Styling Concentrator. The attachment is available today (October 4) as part of the accessories that come with the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, in iron–fuchsia, black–nickel, and bright nickel–bright copper. The dryer is priced at NZ$649, available at dyson.co.nz. The iron–fuchsia and black–nickel models are also available with the attachment at Noel Leeming, Farmers, David Jones. and Sephora. It can also be purchased separately on dyson.co.nz for NZ$109.