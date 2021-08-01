Two memorable scents for men tap into their brands’ rich heritages









Two men’s scents hit counters October 25 in New Zealand, each with a distinctive, memorable approach.

Paco Rabanne’s Phantom for men (NZ$128 for the 50 ml eau de toilette, NZ$182 for 100 ml, at Farmers, select Life Pharmacy stores, Smith & Caughey’s and H. & J. Smith Invercargill), is particularly intriguing, with its cute robot packaging that’s actually connected: tap your phone on its head and you can get connected to the Phantom universe, with interactive filters, personalized playlists, augmented reality, interactive games, and more exclusive content.

It features top notes of Italian zesty lemon peel oil, strallyl acetate and lavender oil, middle notes of lavandin heart, patchouli heart, smoky earthy accord and apple, and basenotes of vetiver heart, lavandin absolute and vanilla absolute. Anne Flipo, Dominique Ropion, Loc Dong and Juliette Karagueuzoglou are behind the new scent.

The accompanying promotional film is a hoot, set in a retrofuturistic, intergalactic party in Palm Springs with humans mixing with extraterrestrials as guests, starring David Trulik and Kris Grikaite, and set to the tune of Sylvester’s ‘You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)’, remixed by 2 Many DJs.

Inspiration comes from Paco Rabanne’s forward-looking heritage, with the avant-garde fashions that came from the house in the 1960s.















Jean Paul Gaultier also dives into its heritage with Scandal Pour Homme, created by Quentin Bisch, Christophe Raynaud and Nathalie Gracia-Cetto. It features top notes of clary sage and mandarin orange, middle notes of caramel and tonka bean, and vetiver is at its base.

This woody oriental scent sees a highly sculpted boxer as the protagonist in the campaign, very in keeping with Jean Paul Gaultier’s sailor that anchored his Le Male visuals. The campaign has been directed by Jonas Lindstroem.

The eaux de parfum are priced at NZ$130 for 50 ml and NZ$185 for 100 ml, at Farmers, Life Pharmacy, Smith & Caughey’s, Ballantyne’s, and H. & J. Smith.





