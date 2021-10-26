Fifth-generation Range Rover launched at Royal Opera House









Jaguar Land Rover has launched the fifth-generation Range Rover at the Royal Opera House in London, with Thierry Bolloré, CEO of JLR, and Gerry McGovern, OBE, its chief creative officer, representing the company at the event.

The new generation advances Range Rover’s luxury principles and off-road capability even further, with seating for seven available for the first time. There are both short- and long-wheelbase versions on offer, and mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

The evolutionary design preserves many of Range Rover’s hallmarks, among them the strong waistline, short overhangs, and a gently tapering rear, but combines them with modern touches such as flush glazing and a reimagined rear end where the lights blend into a rectangular border.

McGovern noted, ‘It is possible to respect your DNA and still project forwards—and that is what we have done. The modernist nature of our design philosophy doesn’t follow fashion or trend. It’s free from superfluous detail, resulting in a form which speaks to modernity, yet is full of charm and delivers new levels of emotional engagement. The new Range Rover is quite simply the most desirable ever created.’

The former Autobiography trims have been combined into a single one called SV, which includes the use of ceramics and the choice of non-leather Ultrafabrics and a Kvadrat–wool blend, among others, in the interior. JLR notes that the four-seat SV Signature Suite includes an electrically deployable table and refrigerator. Inside, there’s new Active Noise Cancellation tech, built-in Amazon Alexa, and air purification and filtration.

The range is built on JLR’s new Modular Longitudinal Architecture, which means a fully electric model is in the fifth-generation Range Rover’s future, with 2024 given as its expected launch date.

Plug-in hybrid models have up to a 100 km EV-only range (WLTP cycle) and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to under 30 g/km.

Guests included No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga, Lee Morrison, Callum Turner, Headie One, Rob Brydon, Gabby Logan, Kenny Logan, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Laura Carmichael, Michael C. Fox, Jimmy Carr, Ross Turner, Hugo Turner, Michelle Dockery, Dr Alex George, Olga Baranova, Lee Pearson, Massimo Frascella, Ella Henderson, Bill Prince, Lara Mingay, Dylan Jones, Ashley Thomas, Ben Kay, Laurent Feniou, Jack Fox, Clare Balding, Lord William Gordon-Lennox, His Grace Charles Gordon-Lennox, 11th Duke of Richmond, Mitch Evans, Jack Burnell, Larry King, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Hilary Amanda Jane Whitehall and Michael Whitehall, Graham Rahal, Kyle Richards, Sharon Idith, Warren Brown, Gordon Smart, Victoria Magrath, and Mary McCartney.





David M. Benett/Getty Images