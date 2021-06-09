First right-hand-drive Chevrolet Corvette arrives in New Zealand









Your eyes are not deceiving you: that is a right-hook Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT in Auckland, New Zealand, and it’s made with the steering wheel on what some might call the correct side straight from the factory in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The first landed in New Zealand earlier this month.

The eighth-generation ’Vette is the first to be manufactured in right- as well as the traditional left-hand drive, and is available on Kiwi shores from NZ$154,990 for the 2LT coupé. (Price includes GST and premium paint, but not on-road costs.) New Zealand specs include, for the first arrivals, the Z51 performance package and the much-needed front lift. They also include GM’s acclaimed Magnetic Selective Ride Control.

The range also includes the 2LT convertible, 3LT coupé and convertible, and the Carbon Edition coupé, with pricing rising to NZ$197,990 for the flagship—still impressive value for a mid-engined sports.

New C8s sold through authorized GMSV dealers in New Zealand are covered by a full manufacturer warranty and come with servicing and after-sales support.

COVID-19 has made the C8’s New Zealand release schedule unpredictable.







