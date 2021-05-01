Clarins gets ready for summer, with primer, mascara and self-tanning line-up









Clarins has come out with a trio of products for the southern summer. First up is its SOS UV Primer, with SPF 30 protection, promising to illuminate the skin and improve make-up wear. Clarins’ Anti-Pollution Complex helps protect skin from urban pollution. With a light texture, it helps correct skin tones.

Priced at NZ$64, the Clarins SOS UV Primer has five shades that you can mix and match to help with dull complexions, imperfections, redness, and other irregularities.

For those summer events, there’s Clarins’ Supra Lift & Curl mascara, containing what the company calls its Lash Boosting Complex that visibly lengthens lashes and helps strengthen them. It’s thanks in part to bitter orange flower wax, which is used in the mascara’s formula.

And of course, a range of self-tans, with a Self Tan Complex combining two natural sugars, DHA and erythrulose, both 100 per cent of natural origin. Two of the formulas contain alœ vera (which isn’t in the Self-Tanning Instant Gel). The range comprises the Radiance Plus Golden Glow Booster for the face (15 ml, NZ$50), the Self-Tanning Milky Lotion for face and body containing fig (125 ml, NZ$50), and the Self-Tanning Instant Gel for face and body (125 ml, NZ$50).

All are available at clarinsnewzealand.co.nz and selected department stores and pharmacies nationwide.