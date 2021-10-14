Lucire
Available now: James Bond's Original Rivingston Boat Shoe from No Time to Die


Daniel Craig's Caribbean footwear is available now for online ordering at sperry.com
Getting a sampling of the James Bond lifestyle is a lot cheaper than you might think. Don’t set your sights on the Omega watch or a 1986 Aston Martin V8 Vantage; Sperry offers the Gold Cup Authentic Original Rivingston Boat Shoe, exclusively on sperry.com.

Daniel Craig wears these in the scenes shot in Jamaica in No Time to Die, and they retail for a mere US$159·95.

Sperry points out these are more like yacht shoes, with an ultra-soft lambskin lining and cushioning, shock-absorbing heel cup and Ortholite insole, and a nubuck leather exterior. The eyelets are 18 ct gold plated, while the laces are rawhide.

