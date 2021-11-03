Valentina Sampaio named Armani Beauty’s newest ambassador



Valentina Sampaio is the new face of Armani Beauty, with her first campaigns for the brand’s 2022 line, photographed by Mikael Jansson.

Sampaio will notably promote Lip Power, Armani Beauty’s new lipstick.

She joins Cate Blanchett, Barbara Palvin, Zhong Chuxi, Adria Arjona, Alice Pagani, Greta Ferro, Madisin Rian, Ryan Reynolds, Jackson Yee and Nicholas Hoult as ambassadors for the brand.

On Tuesday, Sampaio joined Armani Beauty for the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year awards in London, as her first official appearance for the brand, which served as the awards’ principal sponsor.

In a release, Sampaio said, ‘I am so excited to be joining Armani as a beauty face. As a trans woman, this collaboration is a great milestone, and a personal dream come true for me. Make-up has played such a meaningful role in my personal evolution, and I am grateful to Armani Beauty for embracing diversity, enabling creative expression and empowering individual beauty.’

Giorgio Armani added, ‘Armani Beauty is my vision of what beauty should be today: meaningful and cross-cutting. Just like my clothes, my beauty products aim to empower all women, regardless of their culture, country of origin, or background. I am proud to have Valentina as the new face of Armani Beauty: I admire her will, commitment, and determination. Valentina is not afraid to speak and her words are important and touching.’

Sampaio hails from Aquiraz, a village in Brazil. She walked her first runway for São Paulo Fashion Week in 2016, and soon joined L’Oréal Paris as one of its ambassadors. She was Vogue Paris’s first transgender cover model in February 2017, and has appeared on the covers of many other magazines. She became Victoria’s Secret’s first openly transgender model in 2019. In November 2020, Giorgio Armani guest-edited an issue of Harper’s Bazaar España, and she appeared with him on its cover. She also appeared in the V & VMan 2021 calendar.