Bulgari launches B.Zero1 Rock Chain collection; Lilly zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg among VIPs

Bulgari held an event for its B.zero1 Rock Chain jewellery collection at the Alhambra on Kurfürstendamm in Berlin on Friday, attended by VIP guests including members of the aristocracy, actors, models, and influencers, with rapper Ufo361 (the stage name of Ufuk Bayraktar) providing live music, Alexander ‘Ali’ Schwarz from Tiefschwarz the initial DJ set, and Taube Grau the delicacies.

The B.zero1 Rock Chain is described by Bulgari as standing for ‘the uncompromising breaking of rules, a liberating expression of independence and strength, as well as a groundbreaking pioneering spirit’.

The venue was bathed in white, yellow, and rose gold lighting, while Ufo361 performed under an oversized Bulgari B.zero1 ring on stage.

Spotted on the red carpet were Refik Anadol, Michaela Hartig, Palina Rojinski, Stefanie Giesinger, Sarah Brandner, Lilly zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg, Lorna Ishema, Aylin Tezel, Mandy Bork, Ann-Kathrin Götze, Maria Koch, Langston Uibel, Sonja Gerhardt, Lelio Gavazza, Ludwig Trepte, Fürst Alexander zu Schaumburg-Lippe and Fürstin Mahkameh zu Schaumburg-Lippe, Vanessa zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg, Fiona Xie, Erbprinz Heinrich-Donatus zu Schaumburg-Lippe, Rabea Schif, Kida Khodr Ramadan, Stephan Luca, Anuthida Ploypetch, Veronika Heilbrunner, Maria Ehrich, Cleo zu Oettingen-Spielberg, Phil Soda, Niclas Kurstedt, Niclas Maaser, Carlos Böttcher, Yang Ge, and Stefanie Giesinger. Bart de Boever of Bulgari Northern Europe represented the company. Members of the Bulgari family also attended, and also on the guest list were Viktoria van Faber-Castell, Gizem Emre, Aaron Altaras, Lorna Ishema, Diana Kinnert, Sebastian Suave, and Shermine Shahrivar, among others.





