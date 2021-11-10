Lucire
Eilish’s enchanting début: Billie Eilish launches a new fragrance


NEWS Billie Eilish’s star continues to rise as the acclaimed singer launches her own fragrance, reports Riveka Thevendran
Billie Eilish, one of the biggest stars of our time with multiple critically acclaimed albums, releases her long-awaited fragrance, Eilish, in collaboration with Parlux, a global beauty company ranked among the top cosmetic and fragrance companies known to work with pop culture icons, fashion designers and lifestyle brands since 1987.

Eilish is cruelty-free and vegan, made with clean ingredients and amber gourmand, intended to replicate the feeling of soaking in the warmth of a fireplace on a cold, winter morning. The scent greets the open air with sugared petals and hints of juicy mandarin and red berries, unravelling into soft spices, rich cocoa, and creamy vanilla. The mystical experience ends with base notes of warm musks, tonka bean, and sleek wood. The body of the bottle is inspired by Billie Eilish’s favourite body parts, which are the chest, neck and collarbone, gilded in amber-bronze. Eilish is set to represent a magnetic sensuality that is accentuated by the Eilish campaign video starring Billie Eilish.

In her own words, ‘I wanted it to feel like a warm embrace. It’s a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years and years. It’s my favourite smell in the world.’

Parlux made sure that Billie Eilish’s vision came true by allowing her full reign in the making of Eilish. Fans are able to get the fragrance directly from BillieEilishFragrances.com for US$68.—Riveka Thevendran

 

