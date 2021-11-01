Lucire
The global fashion magazine November 15, 2021 



 

Enjoy Freecoat Nails with the fresh scents of sea salt and eucalyptus candles


NEWS Charleston, South Carolina-based Freecoat Nails débuts its newest 15 non-toxic shades, reports Riveka Thevendran
Filed by Riveka Thevendran/November 10, 2021/11.58




 
Freecoat Nails, founded in Charleston, SC in 2017, is the US’s first non-toxic nail and beauty franchise system, now débuting 15 non-toxic, vegan, cruelty and gluten-free, high-end nail polishes alongside two top coats and cuticle oil. Kat Eckles, the founder and co-owner of Freecoat Nails, asserts that the top toxins commonly found in nail polishes such as formaldehyde, toluene, camphor, xylene, parabens, ethyl tosylamide and others are not used in their collection.

If the clean nail polishes aren’t enough to set them miles apart from their competitors, their creative shade names sure will! Those in the mood for some romance can try out Honolulu Queen, Lowcountry Living, and Music City. Additional polishes include Paint the Sky Red, Napa Valley Cab, Kim K’s Mansion, and This Is My Æsthetic. There is also a patriotic green shade named Bless Our Troops, and one named after Kat Eckles herself, XO, Kat. In addition, Swiss Cream and Lkn represent the Freecoat Nails studio in Cornelius near Lake Norman. Guests can experience the polishes by booking appointments at www.freecoatnails.com.

That’s not all! Freecoat Nails is also offering all natural, coconut wax, hand-poured candles, in time for the holidays. The candles average a 50–70 hour burn time, available in matte green, matte blush, and iridescent blush, boasting the smell of sea salt and eucalyptus, all available at Freecoat Nails’ retail boutiques.—Riveka Thevendran

Also in Lucire’s news section
Eilish’s enchanting début: Billie Eilish lau...
EmBeba launches its long-awaited Rescue Balm
Two memorable scents for men tap into their brands...
In brief: Carolina Herrera Good Girl Superstar Col...
Larisa Love works her magic on Jamie Chung with Jo...
Nudestix’s pop-up showcases an on-trend mult...
Categories
 beauty / Lucire



Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Template based on Understrap, with modifications by Jack Yan & Associates.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge

Contact us
Licensing