Jessica Alba’s Honest Company and Vanity Planet launch Aira Ionic Facial Steamer













The Honest Company, founded by Jessica Alba, has recently released a limited edition Aira Ionic Facial Steamer in collaboration with Vanity Planet. The Aira Ionic Facial Steamer is a great tool for a healthier routine as it clarifies and hydrates, the steam getting rid of stubborn impurities, leaving your skin feeling soft and supple. Jessica Alba calls it her 'own personal sauna at home, perfect for a nice me-time moment' and for at-home weekly facials.

The Honest Company, launched in 2012, has always prioritized clean living. Whether it’s personal care, beauty, baby, or household products, the company’s main focus for all of their goods is to be environment-friendly. Vanity Planet has also been known to work with Hollywood stars from time to time to inspire more customers to shop consciously, so it comes as no surprise that they have chosen to collaborate with Alba this time to make accessible and effective skin care that is thoughtfully formulated with safe ingredients and packaging.

The Aira Ionic Facial Steamer is also offered in an exclusive, modern, gender-neutral colour that is available for purchase for a limited time at both www.vanityplanet.com and www.honest.com.—Riveka Thevendran





