Lucire
Caudalie’s gift sets make Christmas shopping more sustainable


NEWS Caudalie’s sets make for special gifts this Christmas, and they’re environmentally friendlier this year, writes Riveka Thevendran
Filed by Riveka Thevendran/November 15, 2021




 
With consumers prioritizing sustainable living over the past couple of years, planet-friendly products are in high demand, especially with Christmas around the corner, marking the beginning of the holiday shopping frenzy.

Caudalie has risen to the occasion and prepared eco-designed and fully recyclable gift sets filled with their most popular products. Caudalie saved 17 tonnes of plastic compared to 2020 by replacing their plastic trays with cardboard. All paper produced are made from sustainably managed forests using plant ink for printing, without compromising the quality of their products.

Caudalie’s Vinosource–Hydra My First Hydrating Essentials kit, retailing for A$57 (NZ$64), is the best gift for family and friends with sensitive skin as it contains prebiotic organic grape water which naturally hydrates and moisturizes your skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and dewy. The Intense Hydration SOS set (A$57, NZ$64) is a better option for those with dry skin.

Want to help out a friend who can’t get rid of stubborn acne scars? The Anti-Dark Spot Solution set (A$101, NZ$115) contains the best selling Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, which helps you achieve flawless, brighter skin.

For loved ones who are always on their feet, the Beauty Elixir Glow to Go set (A$77, NZ$88) holds multi-tasking facial mists that let your skin take a breather and glow naturally without taking a single minute away from your busy schedule.—Riveka Thevendran

 


