CeraVe skin care range reaches Chemist Warehouse shelves on December 10







L’Oréal’s CeraVe is finally launching in New Zealand after staking its claim as the number-one dermatologist-recommended moisturizing brand for dry skin in the United States for the past 15 years. Founded in 2005, CeraVe is born from the formula of CERAmides, created with Multi Vesicular Emulsion (MVE) technology, also known as ‘slow-release’ technology due to its gradual release of ceramide-enriched formula over the course of 24 hours. L’Oréal acquired CeraVe in 2017.

CeraVe works to actively restore the skin’s natural barrier, making it more resistant to external aggressors. The range of products, consisting of cleansers, moisturizers, hand and foot creams, are suitable for sensitive skin as they are made with a non-greasy formula and are fragrance-free. Moreover, CeraVe is formulated to contain a complex mixture of three essential, naturally derived ceramides through its MVE delivery system.

Ceramides make up 50 per cent of our skin barrier and is a form of lipid that can be found in between the skin cells of the outermost layer of the epidermis, making it an extremely important component in achieving a healthy and hydrated skin.

CeraVe will become available exclusively at Chemist Warehouse, both in store and online. Orders can be made online from Friday, December 10, while in-store purchases will be available from Tuesday, December 14.—Riveka Thevendran