Luna Novias shows its bridal trends for 2022













The Rosa Clará group’s Luna Novias line has shown its latest bridal collection for 2022, with an emphasis on the classical, romantic looks, with the company saying the mermaid style remaining one of its favourites.

For 2022, it comes in stretch crêpe with a moulding lining, and lace medallions embedded in the train. Plunging necklines have extended their influence into bridal fashion for 2022, too.

The company also highlights its lace mermaid-style dresses with large trains and appliqués, and its geometric and multi-wave lace with embroidered micro-sequins. Materials include matte mikado for those winter dresses, brocade, and satin.



























