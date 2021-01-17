Cardi B and Reebok drop metallic footwear as part of new capsule collection









Showing that metallics are still popping up—and finding favour among the trendy—Cardi B and Reebok are following up their earlier Let Me Be … in My World capsule collection released in the summer. This latest drop, entitled Let Me Be … in My World Nighttime, includes a metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, and other apparel inspired by the shades of New York City at night.

The sneaker comes in five colour combinations of black–red–champagne, champagne–gold, pewter–black, black–silver, and fluid blue.

Tightly fitted crop-tops and tights, and a fleece robe with Cardi B’s signature logo embroidered on the chest, form part of the apparel collection.

The musician noted in a release, ‘Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection. These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!’

The collection goes on sale December 29, 10 a.m. EST, at reebok.com and select retailers. However, the black–red–champagne sneaker is an online exclusive. Sizes range from 2XS to 4X, and some footwear is available in children’s sizes.















