Lucire
The global fashion magazine February 01, 2022 



 

House of Sillage releases limited-edition Ruby Reign fragrance for Valentine’s Day


NEWS The Newport Beach, Calif.-based company releases its latest French-made fragrance
Filed by Lucire staff/January 25, 2022/22.22



 
House of Sillage has released a limited-edition Ruby Reign fragrance for Valentine’s Day 2022, available exclusively at its website, www.houseofsillage.com.

‘All ingredients were specially sourced from around the world and provide a unique essence,’ said House of Sillage CEO and founder Nicole Mather.

The fragrance features the 18 ct yellow gold Siberian tiger cap in its second appearance, with ruby-coloured eyes and 100 hand-placed diamond-cut Swarovski crystals. The French glass is hand-polished. The Emerald Reign fragrance itself features bergamot, cedar leaves, rose and saffron as its top notes, agarwood, gaiacwood, orange blossom and suede in the heart, and basenotes of amber, musk, cedarwood, incense, patchouli, and tonka bean. It incorporates 20 per cent essential oil.

It is priced at US$395, and pre-orders are being taken. Shipping begins early March 2022. The fragrances are made in France.

Also in Lucire’s news section
Our Paris editor’s diary prior to couture we...
Chanel releases Coco Mademoiselle l’Eau Priv...
Gabrielle Chanel fragrance introduced; Kristen Ste...
Expect to see Moncler fragrances from 2022, with I...
Desert escape: Kaia Gerber shows off YSL Beauté...
Shiseido relaunches Ultimune Power Infusing Concen...
Categories
 beauty / design / Los Angeles / Lucire / Paris



Copyright ©1997–2022 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Template based on Understrap, with modifications by Jack Yan & Associates.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge

Contact us
Licensing