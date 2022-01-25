House of Sillage releases limited-edition Ruby Reign fragrance for Valentine’s Day





House of Sillage has released a limited-edition Ruby Reign fragrance for Valentine’s Day 2022, available exclusively at its website, www.houseofsillage.com.

‘All ingredients were specially sourced from around the world and provide a unique essence,’ said House of Sillage CEO and founder Nicole Mather.

The fragrance features the 18 ct yellow gold Siberian tiger cap in its second appearance, with ruby-coloured eyes and 100 hand-placed diamond-cut Swarovski crystals. The French glass is hand-polished. The Emerald Reign fragrance itself features bergamot, cedar leaves, rose and saffron as its top notes, agarwood, gaiacwood, orange blossom and suede in the heart, and basenotes of amber, musk, cedarwood, incense, patchouli, and tonka bean. It incorporates 20 per cent essential oil.

It is priced at US$395, and pre-orders are being taken. Shipping begins early March 2022. The fragrances are made in France.