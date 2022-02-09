Lucire
A step in the right direction: luxury shoe designer Daniela Uribe embraces inclusivity


NEWS Daniela Uribe follows up her début collection with new takes on the popular Be Yourself pump, and other additions to her luxury shoe line
Filed by Lucire staff/January 29, 2022/10.11







Above, from top: The Be Yourself pump, in silver, US$750. Empower Sandal with multi-colour scheme and pink base, US$875. The Love Yourself pump in red and pink, US$695. Together We Can sneaker in black and white, US$755. Unity sling in black and silver, US$695.
 
Daniela Uribe, the Latin-founded and Italian-made footwear brand, launched their widely anticipated première collection this past fall with raging enthusiasm from fashionistas and journalists. The brand is making waves in the footwear industry by highlighting gender-free styles perfect for everyone! In partnership with Stonewall Community Foundation, a fashion show took place celebrating their grand launch with live performances by STIV and Valeria Cid.

The celebrity favourite, the Be Yourself pump, is now available in silver featuring a sleek signature logo heel and accent chains of silver and gold. Founder and designer, Daniela Uribe, noted, ‘This pump symbolizes strength, confidence, diversity, and most importantly, true, radiant joy. No matter your style, grace, or body, I find delight in who you are and I hope you do, too. Step into your self-confidence. Be yourself.’

Inclusivity isn’t just their vibe, it’s their raison d’être. All products have been equally tested on both male and female feet to deliver the same sleek look, stability, and exceptional comfort. The secret to their comfortably designed footwear is the cushioned insole with added arch support and extra metatarsal padding to provide true, real comfort. Embracing that beauty seriously, the brand offers extended sizing up to size 45.

To give back to the community that inspired the brand, Daniela Uribe is a proud partner of the Stonewall Community Foundation. For every pair of shoes sold, a percentage will be donated to Stonewall in order to help make a difference in the issues that matter in LGBTQIA+ lives, from education and violence to family acceptance and health.
 
This story also appears in Lucire Rouge.

