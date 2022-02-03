Vans opens Auckland store with Australasia’s first custom lab







Vans has opened its first custom lab workshop in Australasia, at its newly opened 200 Queen Street branch in Auckland, New Zealand.

While the store had its soft opening last December in time for Christmas, February marks its official launch, retailing a full range of Vans footwear, apparel and accessories, for men, women, and youth, as well as exclusive items.

The custom lab comprises a customization station, where customers can bring in an old pair of Vans or purchase a new one, and customize them with drawing, patches, embroidery, and stencil stickers. Vans will also host creative workshops, forums, product talks, and community events.

To commemorate the opening, Vans teamed up with local artist Chris Hutchinson, a.k.a. Chippy Draws, who has created a custom art installation at the store.