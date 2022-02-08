Lupita Nyong’o fronts Saks’ colourful spring 2022 luxury fashion campaign







Joshua Kissi





Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o fronts Saks’ spring 2022 campaign, which breaks digitally first through social media, the web, and email.

The images, photographed by Joshua Kissi and styled by Micaela Erlanger, see Nyong’o model Brandon Maxwell, LaQuan Smith, Mônot, and Versace.

‘[I approach my red-carpet style] with curiosity and a sense of humour,’ says Nyong’o. ‘I love dressing up, it just reminds me of being a kid and coming up with outfits from sheets and towels and things. It’s a chance to make-believe and to just live at a higher level. So, I have fun with it.’

In addition to Saks’ own channels, including its own hub, The Edit, the campaign will appear in Vogue’s March 2022 issue, and on Harper’s Bazaar’s website.

Saks has also created custom playing cards illustrated by Dai Ruiz that were sent to select clients.

Nyong'o next stars in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is currently executive producer of Africa's first superhero series for children, Super Sema.













Joshua Kissi










