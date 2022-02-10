Prince William visits Expo 2020 Dubai for UK National Day













HRH Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, has visited Expo 2020 Dubai as part of its UK National Day. It marks his first official visit to the UAE.

The celebrations featured the Queen’s Baton Relay, which is passing through the national pavilions of British Commonwealth countries.

Prince William also highlighted two Royal Foundation programmes, United for Wildlife and the Earthshot Prize. He also learned more about environmental initiatives that the UAE has undertaken.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and HE Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, UAE cabinet member and its Minister of Culture and Youth, were among those playing host to the visiting prince.



