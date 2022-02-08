Dakota Fanning, Ella Balinska, Diana Silvers announced as Clé de Peau Beauté’s new ambassadors









It’s three spokeswomen this time, as Clé de Peau Beauté, a Shiseido brand, celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Ella Balinska, Diana Silvers and Dakota Fanning are Clé de Peau Beauté’s trio, meant to mark its ‘next chapter’. With COVID-19, Clé de Peau Beauté held its latest announcement in a virtual space, which it dubbed ‘The House of Infinite Radiance’, where the women were introduced alongside the new beauty collections.

Mizuki Hashimoto, chief brand officer, said, ‘Our 40th anniversary is an important occasion for Clé de Peau Beauté and it is the ideal opportunity for us to celebrate the women that we serve. We firmly believe that inner radiance lies at the core of every woman— the brand also recognizes that true radiance is multi-faceted and finds expression in many different ways, each one as uniquely beautiful as the other. I’m therefore delighted to introduce Dakota, Diana, and Ella, three actors who are truly representative of today’s women, empowered, confident, socially conscious, and always working towards unlocking their own potential and the potential of those around them. We’re so excited to have them as a part of the Clé de Peau Beauté family.’

Fanning said, ‘It’s an honour, not just to be asked to represent such a distinguished luxury brand but also to take on this role with talented women like Ella and Diana. I’ve always been a fan of Clé de Peau Beauté products and I share the brand’s belief about the importance of embracing and celebrating your unique and individual strengths.’

Silvers added, ‘Clé de Peau Beauté is a brand with such a rich story, and what really resonates with me is their pursuit of excellence. They’re always seeking to innovate and evolve, and I’ve seen how that results in such high-quality products designed with women’s individual strengths in mind. The brand has built this global community of support around that message, and I’m really looking forward to being a part of that journey with Dakota and Ella.’

Balinska said, ‘What really speaks to me about the brand is that it champions high-quality products and a global philanthropic mission that empowers girls to find their voice through education. This is important to me, and I’m proud to do that with outstanding women like Dakota and Diana.’

They will be seen in their first commercial appearance this month, in a campaign shot by Cliff Watts.