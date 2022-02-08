Guess Watches launches three models for the lunar New Year







Guess Watches has launched a collection for the upcoming lunar New Year in the Chinese market.

The company says it combines the hallmarks of past Guess designs with an eye toward the future, with an avant-garde style blending its traditional motifs. What we do see with the hero model is an attractive 34 mm polished gold case, a crystal-embellished dial, and diamonds around the bezel.

Gold and red symbolize good luck for the New Year, with plum blossoms and a 2022 logo engraved on the dial. A red patent leather strap completes the look.

Plum blossoms signal a new spring after a long winter, symbolizing prosperity for the year ahead.

There are two other models with the same colours of good luck: one with a 34 mm polished gold case with a gold skeleton dial, and a simpler 30 mm polished gold case and plainer gold dial with silver markers.