Festival de Cannes’ quiet day 9: Adriana Lima, Toni Garrn, Cindy Bruna at Beoning première


NEWS The calm before the storm that is the AmFAR Gala—celebrities still walked the red carpet for the première of Burning
Filed by Lucire staff/May 17, 2018/11.24





Jacovides–Borde–Moreau/Bestimage

It’s the calm before the gala AmFAR Gala at Cannes. At the première of Korean filmmaker Chang-dong Lee’s Beoning (버닝 in Korean, or Burning) on day 9, notable celebrities included La Toya Jackson, Toni Garrn (in Elie Saab), Adriana Lima (in Alberta Ferretti, with jewellery by Chopard), Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith, Mette Towley, Cindy Bruna (in Ashi Studio, with jewellery by de Grisogono), and Estelle Lefébure (in Yanina Couture, with jewellery by de Grisogono).
   L’Oréal Paris, meanwhile, released some studio beauty shots featuring their ambassadors Doutzen Kroes, Sonam Kapoor, Maria Borges, Ming Xi and Roy Wang.












Olivier Borde; Jacovides–Borde–Moreau/Bestimage









Flavien Prioreau

